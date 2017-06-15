Jones welcomes competition from Lindelof at Man United

Football Soccer - Benfica v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Estadio da Luz, Portugal - 14/2/17 Borrusia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action with Benfica's Victor Lindelof Reuters / Rafael Marchante Livepic

(Reuters) - Manchester United defender Phil Jones has welcomed the signing of fellow centre back Victor Lindelof and said it would increase competition for first-team action at the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old Lindelof was a key player for Portuguese side Benfica last season, missing just six of the club's 46 matches in all competitions as they secured the domestic title for the fourth consecutive year.

In contrast, 25-year-old England international Jones has struggled to book a regular spot at United due to injuries and featured in just 21 of their 64 matches last campaign.

"We're Manchester United, we're going to attract the best players and the biggest players," Jones told British media.

"It would be a strange summer if we weren't signing players like that. Competition is always good."

Lindelof is the first close-season signing for Mourinho this year, as the manager aims to add to the Europa League and League Cup triumphs from last season.