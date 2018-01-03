Man United's Herrera wants in-form Lingard to keep shooting

(Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has advised his team mate Jesse Lingard to take his chances in front of goal while his purple patch continues.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Manchester United vs Burton Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 20, 2017 Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their third goal with Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Lingard, 25, claimed his seventh goal in nine matches in all competitions as United beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

“It’s fantastic - when you are like that he has to keep trying to shoot, shoot, shoot,” Herrera told the British media.

”I am not in that moment... I shot three times and I didn’t score but I will keep looking for that moment. Jesse has it now. He has to keep trying to shoot but the movements he does for the team are also amazing.

“He’s very quick at the moment as well. No one can catch him. He wants to improve, he wants to be a fantastic player. You can see in every training session and he’s showing it in the games.”

Herrera was also impressed by the all-round contribution of French forward Anthony Martial, who appeared on the scoresheet in the absence of strikers Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

”I think Anthony was fantastic as well,“ Herrera added. ”He hasn’t played as a striker for a long time and he did fantastic.

“This is the way we have to face every game, it’s going to be a very tough battle to try to keep the second place. We will go for it.”

The victory at Goodison Park ended United’s four-game winless run in all competitions and moved Jose Mourinho’s side temporarily back up to second in the league. Chelsea could still reclaim the second spot with a win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

United host second-tier Derby County in the FA Cup third round on Friday and Stoke City in the league on Jan. 15.