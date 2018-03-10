FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018 / 12:13 PM / a day ago

Pogba misses United's Liverpool clash

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Liverpool after picking up an injury in the team’s final training session.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 5, 2018 Manchester United's Paul Pogba REUTERS/David Klein

Spaniard Juan Mata starts in midfield while Marcus Rashford returns to the United starting line-up to make a three-pronged attack with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Defender Eric Bailly returned to the starting line-up after being sidelined for over three months with an injury.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, who suffered a dead-leg in Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Porto, starts on the bench for Juergen Klopp’s side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will partner Emre Can in the centre of midfield while James Milner captains the side in Henderson’s absence.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

