Shaw will get more chances at United, says Mourinho

(Reuters) - Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will get more opportunities to prove himself at the Premier League club after the 22-year-old made an impressive return in the 2-1 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow, manager Jose Mourinho has said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester United vs CSKA Moscow - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 5, 2017 Manchester United's Luke Shaw in action with CSKA Moscow’s Vitinho Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

After two substitute League Cup appearances Shaw started his first game of the season on Tuesday and was dominant down the flank, creating several chances to help United progress to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners.

“A very positive performance, especially with the balls going forward. Creating a lot, great intensity in his game,” Mourinho said after the match.

”It was no surprise that in 80 minutes he’s feeling the consequences of that intensity; it’s normal as it’s the first match of the season for him. But he’s going to get more.

“He was waiting for quite a long time, he was deserving (of his chance)... He managed on for 90 minutes and really I told him this is not the best, this is just an opportunity for you to play and to improve your level.”

Second-placed United can cut down the eight-point gap with league leaders Manchester City when they host their local rivals on Sunday and Mourinho’s counterpart Pep Guardiola has said key playmaker David Silva could miss the derby through injury.

Mourinho was not convinced about Silva’s absence and referred to Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, who played in last weekend’s game despite manager Arsene Wenger saying he was injured

Mourinho called for managers to be honest about injuries.

“When we have a problem... When players are injured, they are injured. I tell you the truth,” Mourinho said.

”The truth is Eric Bailly has no chance for the weekend, Phil Jones a chance, (Marouane) Fellaini a chance, Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) a big chance and (Nemanja) Matic is injured but will play for sure. (Michael) Carrick, no chance.

“No stories of Lacazette or David Silva. All the truth. Our opponents have all these issues. They have a big issue but, in the end, everybody is ready to play... We are a bit more humble.”