December 5, 2017 / 4:35 PM / a day ago

City's Silva doubtful for Manchester derby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder David Silva is doubtful for Sunday’s Premier League derby against Manchester United after picking up an injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs West Ham United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 3, 2017 Manchester City's David Silva celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The 31-year-old Spain international, who scored the winning goal against West Ham United to maintain City’s eight-point lead at the top of the table, will miss Wednesday’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the match at Old Trafford.

“He was uncomfortable in the last minutes after the goal,” Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Before the goal he felt something. Now hopefully he can play on Sunday, but it was too risky to play here (Shakhtar).”

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed osmond

