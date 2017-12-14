FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mourinho asked to explain pre-match Man City comments
#Sports News
December 14, 2017 / 7:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Mourinho asked to explain pre-match Man City comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been asked by the Football Association to explain comments he made before his club’s Premier League derby match against Manchester City on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth- Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 13, 2017 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The FA said on Thursday that Mourinho had been asked for his “observations” on comments he made on Dec. 8 in interviews ahead of Sunday’s game, which United lost 2-1.

It did not, however, specify the comments under investigation or what -- if any -- rules might have been broken.

During a pre-match news conference, Mourinho questioned City players’ ability to stay on their feet, saying: “A little bit of wind and they fall.”

He also doubted he would be allowed to make the sort of political statement that his opposite number, Pep Guardiola, had when wearing a yellow ribbon in apparent protest against the imprisonment of pro-independence politicians in Catalonia.

The FA is already investigating an incident after the match in which milk was thrown at Mourinho after he reportedly complained about City’s “excessive” dressing-room celebrations following their victory at Old Trafford.

Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
