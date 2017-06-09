FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Man United's Mourinho deserves 'The Special One' name - Pogba
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 9, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 months ago

Man United's Mourinho deserves 'The Special One' name - Pogba

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Football Soccer - Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden - 24/5/17 Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates with the trophy after winning the Europa League Reuters / Michael Dalder Livepic

(Reuters) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho deserves his title of "The Special One" as he can make challenging decisions to get wins and has won three trophies in his debut campaign at the Premier League club, midfielder Paul Pogba said.

Mourinho won the Community Shield, Europa League and League Cup titles but drew criticism after an abject league performance, where United finished sixth in his first year in charge.

Pogba has defended the Portuguese manager, citing his decisive formation switch against Chelsea that helped United beat the North London side for the first time in five years, as an indicator of Mourinho's abilities.

"He is the Special One because he wins," Pogba told Sky Sports on Thursday. "Sometimes he does some extreme things. Against Chelsea, he changed our tactical formation just before the game.

"We had never trained it before but it worked out well. That was special. He won three trophies in his first year, that's special as well. He deserves his name."

Pogba joined United before last season for a world record transfer fee of 89.3 million pounds, and the price tag has led to him being scrutinized. but Mourinho has stood up for the French international on multiple occasions.

"He's a manager who is really close with the players. Personally, he welcomed me, we had a talk and I had a good feeling from the first moment on. He trusted and defended me. That's all a player needs," Pogba added.

Pogba will be in action for France's World Cup qualifier against Sweden on Friday and the following friendly against England on Tuesday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.