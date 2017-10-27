Tottenham's Harry Kane to miss Man United clash with injury

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford after the club confirmed their top scorer had sustained a minor hamstring strain.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal with Serge Aurier REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

“Harry Kane underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring,” the club said on Twitter on Friday.

Kane, who has scored 13 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, was clutching his hamstring when he was substituted in the final minutes of their 4-1 win over Liverpool last weekend.

Speaking at a pre-match news conference on Friday, manager Mauricio Pochettino said the England forward could return for the Champions League group-stage match against Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday.

”The injury is very small but we cannot take a risk for tomorrow,“ he said. ”We’ll see after for Wednesday against Real Madrid. But tomorrow, it is impossible.

“Always you want to have all the players available, so this is a problem. But, like always, we believe in the collective, in the squad and during the season sometimes these things happen. We have to trust in other players.”

Tottenham are currently third in the league, trailing second-placed Manchester United on goal difference and five points behind leaders Manchester City.