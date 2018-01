(Reuters) - Manchester United full back Ashley Young was banned for three matches on Sunday for violent conduct.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2017 Manchester United's Ashley Young looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Andrew Yates

The 32-year-old accepted an FA charge after he appeared to elbow Southampton’s Dusan Tadic during a Premier League match on Saturday.

Young will miss Premier League games against Everton and Stoke City as well as United’s FA Cup third-round trip to Derby County.