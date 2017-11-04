FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cook scores as Bournemouth stun Newcastle at the death
#Sports News
November 4, 2017 / 5:18 PM / in 15 hours

Cook scores as Bournemouth stun Newcastle at the death

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - NEWCASTLE UNITED 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 4, 2017 Bournemouth's Steve Cook celebrates scoring their first goal with Andrew Surman (C) and Nathan Ake (R). REUTERS/Scott Heppell

AFC Bournemouth moved out of the bottom three after a Steve Cook header in the final minute of stoppage time gave them a 1-0 win at Newcastle United in a lively Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Cook capped a late surge by Bournemouth, rising above his markers to steer home a corner kick after Marc Pugh had hit the post in the 88th minute and fellow substitute Jermain Defoe had seen his shot turned around the post by keeper Rob Elliot.

Newcastle dominated the first half but were foiled by several superb saves from visiting goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who also enjoyed a stroke of luck when Matt Ritchie’s long-range effort cannoned off the woodwork and Dwight Gayle’s follow-up was disallowed for offside.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the 52nd minute when he fired wide with only Elliot to beat but as the game appeared to be heading for a stalemate, Cook threw the visiting fans into raptures.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
