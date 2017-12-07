Skipper Lascelles eager for Newcastle return

(Reuters) - Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is eager to help the Premier League club halt their slump and says he could return from a foot injury for Saturday’s trip to Leicester City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 4, 2017 Bournemouth's Simon Francis in action with Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Lascelles sustained the injury during Newcastle’s league defeat to Bournemouth last month and the Tyneside club have lost three and drawn one of their four matches in their captain’s absence to slip to 15th in the table.

”I trained for the first time this week... I will see how I get on,“ Lascelles told the club’s website. (www.nufc.co.uk) ”It’s hard to watch especially when the team is not doing great.

“I feel responsible. I am trying hard to get back as soon as possible and fingers crossed it can be Saturday.”

Newcastle are winless in their last six league games as they travel to ninth-placed Leicester, who have won their last two matches.