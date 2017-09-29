Liverpool boss Klopp focused on solutions amidst criticism

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has dismissed criticism for his team’s recent form, saying that the Merseyside club have identified their weak points and are working on solving them.

Liverpool have won only one of their six fixtures in September across all competitions, a narrow 3-2 league win over Leicester City last Saturday. Their poor form has led to criticism of the team’s defensive frailty and goalscoring record.

Klopp’s side have registered the most number of shots in the league but have scored nine goals fewer than leaders Manchester City and five fewer than second-placed Manchester United. They have also conceded nine goals more than both Manchester clubs.

”I can’t make us more clinical... You just have to keep going and do it again and again,“ Klopp told reporters on Friday. ”It makes no sense to criticise finishing, it’s about creating. I can’t shoot from the bench.

“I have no problem with criticism, I only have a problem if people think we can’t solve problems. We are working hard and it’s not like we lost our football knowledge overnight. We know what we have to do better.”

Klopp also questioned broadcaster Sky Sports over their proposal to move Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal from December 23 to Christmas Eve.

”If the supporters want to see a game on Christmas Eve, then the TV broadcaster will find a way,“ Klopp said. ”Now I know it is possible, and if something not too cool around fixtures can happen, then Liverpool is involved!

”The broadcaster has to consider that the wonderful thing they sell depends on the players - the quality and freshness of them.

“It would be four games in nine days for us... If Sky really want to do this, we are the last one who may have something to say about the decision. I really cannot imagine people want to watch football on that night.”

Liverpool travel to Newcastle United in the league on Sunday as Klopp aims to beat Rafa Benitez’s side for the first time.