Reds must stop leaking silly goals to contend - Robertson

(Reuters) - Liverpool need to stop conceding “silly goals” if they are to match their attacking prowess and play a major role in the Premier League title race this season, full back Andy Robertson has said.

Robertson, who signed from Hull City, was the only defender Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp added to the squad during the close season but the Scot has yet to earn a regular spot in the starting side.

The 23-year-old has played twice in the league, the win over Crystal Palace and the draw with Burnley, but has watched Liverpool concede 11 goals, one less than they have scored.

“The threat we’ve got going forward, the counter-attacks are frightening at times. If we can just shore up at the back and not concede silly goals and not switch off then we’ll be a big force,” Robertson told the club’s website.

“I do believe as a group we can get better defensively and I can be part of that,” he added.

“As a group, we have to work together to get better defensively because, if the midfielders can help us and the strikers can help us, then as a team we’ll improve.”

Fifth-placed Liverpool are at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday. There has not been a goalless draw in 44 previous league meetings between the sides.