Shelvey living the dream as Newcastle prepare for Old Trafford trip
November 15, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

Shelvey living the dream as Newcastle prepare for Old Trafford trip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Newcastle United must get something from Saturday’s game against Manchester United if they are to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat but far from feeling the pressure midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is relishing the trip to Old Trafford.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Newcastle United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 30, 2017 Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Andrew Yates

“As a footballer to go to grounds like that - and I include St James’ Park in that - to play against the best players in the world, it’s every kid’s dream,” Shelvey told the club’s website.

The 25-year-old said he had faith in manager Rafa Benitez’s ability to set the side up to be competitive against Jose Mourinho’s team, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in their last league game before the international break.

“Rafa knows this league, he knows how to set teams up and how to get results and I‘m sure that we’ll go there and give a good account of ourselves, and hopefully come away with something,” added Shelvey.

Promoted Newcastle dropped to 11th in the league following 1-0 defeats by Burnley and Bournemouth but Shelvey said form counted for little.

“We could go and do something against Man United - that’s how weird this league is,” he added. “Anyone can beat anyone, so I think there’s enough for us to survive in this league.”

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
