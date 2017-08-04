Reading sign winger Barrow from Swansea

(Reuters) - Reading have signed winger Modou Barrow from Swansea City on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Championship club have announced.

The Gambia international made his Premier League debut with Swansea in 2014 and has made more than 50 league appearances in the past three seasons.

The 24-year-old has been loaned out three times and spent later half of the last campaign on loan to Leeds United.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Mo to Reading Football Club and I'm delighted that we have been able to add another player to our squad ahead of the start of the new season," Reading manager Jaap Stam told the club's website. (www.readingfc.co.uk)

Reading start their Championship campaign against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.