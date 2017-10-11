Scholes interviewed for Oldham manager's job - report

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Manchester United v FC Midtjylland - UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Second Leg - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 25/2/16 BT Sport's Paul Scholes before the game Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been interviewed for the manager’s job at League One club Oldham Athletic, BBC Radio Manchester reported on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old, an Oldham fan, ended his glittering playing career in 2013 after making more than 700 appearances for United and helping them win 11 Premier League titles.

Scholes has since worked as a television pundit and is part-owner of National League North club Salford City along with former United team mates Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville, and Nicky Butt.

Oldham are 19th in the third tier of English soccer.