Late goals rescue Cardiff in 2-2 draw at Reading

(Reuters) - Cardiff City struck twice late on through Lee Tomlin and Joe Bennett to salvage a point as the Championship title challengers recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Reading on Monday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Reading vs Cardiff City - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - December 11, 2017 Reading's Paul McShane in action with Cardiff City's Liam Feeney Action Images/Paul Childs

Second-placed Cardiff have 44 points from 21 games and now trail leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers by four points.

Visiting defender Callum Paterson put the ball into his own net in the 16th minute after misjudging a corner and Jaap Stam’s Reading doubled their lead four minutes before halftime with a deflected Mo Barrow shot from the edge of the area.

Frustrated Cardiff manager Neil Warnock was sent to the stands after 77 minutes for appearing to complain to the fourth official about decisions going against his side but with defeat looking likely they managed to claw their way into the match.

Bennett halved the deficit with a volley in the 83rd minute before close-season signing Tomlin’s late strike hit the underside of the bar and landed over the line.

The ball had bounced back out of the goal but referee Steve Martin gave it after being informed by goal-line technology.

Reading captain Paul McShane almost secured victory for the home side in the dying seconds but his header hit the post.