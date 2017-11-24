Statbox - Southampton v Everton

(Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St. Mary‘s.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Everton 3-0 Southampton (Premier League, January 2017)

Southampton 1-0 Everton (Premier League, November 2016)

Everton 1-1 Southampton (Premier League, April 2016)

Southampton 0-3 Everton (Premier League, August 2015)

Everton 1-0 Southampton (Premier League, April 2015)

Southampton 3-0 Everton (Premier League, December 2014)

Southampton 2-0 Everton (Premier League, April 2014)

Everton 2-1 Southampton (Premier League, December 2013)

Southampton 0-0 Everton (Premier League, January 2013)

Everton 3-1 Southampton (Premier League, September 2012)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Southampton - D W D L L

Everton - D L L W D

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

10/11 Southampton to win

7/2 Everton to win

23/10 Match to end in a draw

9/4 Both teams to score

First scorer: 4/1 Charlie Austin, 4/1 Manolo Gabbiadini, 9/2 Shane Long, 11/2 Dusan Tadic, 7/1 Nathan Redmond, 15/2 Wayne Rooney, 8/1 Sandro Ramirez, 9/1 Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 9/1 Gylfi Sigurdsson.