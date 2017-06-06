FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Gabbiadini hoping to make Italy impression with Saints success
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 2 months ago

Gabbiadini hoping to make Italy impression with Saints success

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 25/4/17 Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini in action Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

(Reuters) - Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini is eyeing another successful season with the Premier League club as he bids to become a regular member of the Italian national team ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Gabbiadini, who scored four goals in 11 league appearances for Southampton, has six caps for Italy since his debut in 2012 and is hoping to emulate former Saints' striker Graziano Pelle, who became a national team regular after excelling in the league.

The 25-year-old, who missed three games for Southampton due to a groin injury, has been named in manager Gian Piero Ventura's squad for the friendly against Uruguay on Wednesday and the World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Sunday.

"I hope it will be a big season," Gabbiadini said.

"Apart from when I was injured I have always been a part of the new Italy manager's team.

"So I hope I will be able to go, as long as I keep scoring and doing well for Southampton, I'm sure I'll achieve that goal."

Gabbiadini joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli in January and felt the league in Italy was more tactical.

"Over here there's less attention to the defending and more about the attacking the opponents goal on every occasion you get.

"There's less waiting for the right moment, but just going on the attack and then the other team attack."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.