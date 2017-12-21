Jorgensen gets the beers in for travelling Huddersfield fans

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen has offered to buy every Terriers supporter who makes the trip to Southampton for Saturday’s Premier League game a Christmas drink.
The Denmark international, fondly known as Zanka, said in a post on Twitter that his gesture was to thank fans for their “amazing” support throughout the season.
“Your support this year has been truly amazing, so I thought I would think up something special for those of you travelling to Southampton this weekend. I hope you like the gift,” he said in a video, with the caption: “Zanka Claus is coming to Town.”
Huddersfield have been allocated nearly 2,600 seats at St Mary’s Stadium for the game and all those who make the trip will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for a drink at the home match on Boxing Day against Stoke City.
The offer could cost Jorgensen over 8,000 pounds with Huddersfield charging around 3.20 pounds ($4.28) for a pint of beer.
Promoted Huddersfield are 11th in the league with 21 points after six wins, three draws and nine defeats.
Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar