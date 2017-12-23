FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Van Dijk left out as Southampton draw with Huddersfield
#Sports News
December 23, 2017 / 5:39 PM / 2 days ago

Van Dijk left out as Southampton draw with Huddersfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOUTHAMPTON 1 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs Huddersfield Town - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 23, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Laurent Depoitre scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk was once again left out in the cold as his side drew 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield on Saturday, with the storm of transfer rumours around the Dutch defender continuing to grow.

Van Dijk, a long-term target for Liverpool who has also had his name linked to Manchester City and Chelsea, was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss to Chelsea the previous weekend and was left out of the squad entirely against Huddersfield .

After withstanding an opening barrage from the visitors, Southampton took the lead half-way through the first half when Wesley Hoedt flicked on James Ward-Prowse’s corner and Charlie Austin stooped to head the ball into the net.

Southampton pressed hard for a second but Laurent Depoitre equalised for Huddersfield in the 64th minute, slipping between Maya Yoshida and Jack Stevens to head home and secure a well-earned point for his side.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
