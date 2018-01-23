Southampton's Hoedt urges unity as Pellegrino speculation mounts

(Reuters) - Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt has called for unity following the team’s spirited Premier League 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, as speculation mounts over the future of manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

Southampton are third-bottom in the table and British media reported on Tuesday that the club were considering replacing Pellegrino with former Watford boss Marco Silva, who was sacked at the weekend.

Silva departed Watford under a cloud, with the club’s hierarchy saying the team had suffered “a significant deterioration in both focus and results” after an approach for their manager by Everton last year.

”We have to stick together, not only the team but the fans,“ Hoedt told the club website. (www.southamptonfc.com) ”It’s been difficult for them because we haven’t taken many points but they have to stick behind us and together we can do it.

“You have to be self-confident, always, if you’re in a good situation or a bad situation. Maybe confidence was a thing but I think if you look at the squad and the players we have we are obligated to play football because that is what we’re good at.”

Southampton’s precarious position in the table is the result of a run of 11 games without a win, but the club have some promising fixtures to look forward to if they can continue to show the same verve as they did against Spurs at the weekend.

The Saints host promoted Brighton, who they trail by a point, in their next league match, before heading to second-bottom West Bromwich Albion and have only four of their remaining 14 games against the league’s so-called “big six”.

“There are still 14 games left and we have to fix this,” Hoedt added. “We kept playing our own game (against Tottenham) and doing the things we were good at. That’s positive for sure.”