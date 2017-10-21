Boufal solo effort for Saints stuns Albion

(Reuters) - SOUTHAMPTON 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 21, 2017 Southampton's Maya Yoshida and Sofiane Boufal celebrate after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Sofiane Boufal ran almost the length of the pitch to score a stunning 85th-minute goal at the St Mary’s Stadium as Southampton beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Moroccan midfielder picked up the ball just outside his own area and picked his way through Albion’s midfield at pace before transferring the ball from one foot to the other and beating the diving Ben Foster in the opposition’s goal.

The win was only Southampton’s second in 11 home games and was fitting reward after they threatened from the start with Ryan Bertrand’s free kick deflected on to the bar and Shane Long, who is without a goal in 26 games for club and country, going close.

The visitors, for whom Jonny Evans departed injured after falling heavily on his shoulder, hardly touched the ball before the interval although former Saint Jay Rodriguez had two chances to snatch a win before Boufal came off the bench to make the difference.