Man arrested over alleged hate crime on Man City's Sterling

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested over allegations of a hate crime against a player for the English soccer club, Manchester City, at the club’s training ground, police said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 10, 2017 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Greater Manchester Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and the incident, involving City forward Raheem Sterling, was being treated as a hate crime.

“Racism will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and has no place in civilised society,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Walker said in a statement.

“We take every report incredibly seriously.”

Sterling scored twice in City’s 4-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The club has yet to comment.