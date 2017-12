Man jailed for racially charged attack on Man City's Sterling

(Reuters) - A man arrested for an attack on Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated common assault on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 10, 2017 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court heard that the attacker, Karl Anderson, had 25 convictions for 37 offences, including football-related violence, the BBC reported. The 29-year-old will pay a 100 pound fine.

Anderson apologised for his actions, which involved kicking Sterling four times and abusing the player using racist language during the “unprovoked” assault outside City’s training ground on Saturday.

Sterling said he “did not think this kind of behaviour happened in this country in this day and age” in his victim impact statement read out to the court.

The 23-year-old England international scored twice in City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.