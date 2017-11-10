FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
November 10, 2017 / 9:08 AM / Updated a day ago

Stoke chairman hopeful of new Crouch contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stoke City chairman Peter Coates hopes striker Peter Crouch will sign a new contract and extend his six-year stay at the Premier League club.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Stoke City vs Leicester City - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - November 4, 2017 Stoke City's Peter Crouch celebrates scoring their second goal. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The 36-year-old has scored 57 goals in over 200 appearances for Stoke since joining in 2011 and his contract expires at the end of the season.

“Peter knows we value his contribution to the football club, not just on the field, but off it too,” Coates was quoted as saying by the Stoke Sentinel.

“We hope to be able to sort things out to suit both parties. We have a good relationship with him and we would like him to continue his career with us.”

Crouch has scored three goals in seven league appearances this season.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

