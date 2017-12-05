FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crouch hoping for regular starting spot at Stoke City
#Sports News
December 5, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a day ago

Crouch hoping for regular starting spot at Stoke City

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stoke City striker Peter Crouch is hopeful his recent form will earn him a regular starting spot at the Premier League club, the 36-year-old has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Stoke City vs Swansea City - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - December 2, 2017 Stoke City's Peter Crouch celebrates at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Crouch has been largely used as a substitute at Stoke under manager Mark Hughes, with nine of his 11 league appearances this campaign coming from the bench.

He has, however, started the club’s last two matches and was confident of continuing his run.

“I always felt I could still start games and hopefully I’ve proved that,” Crouch was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

”It would be nice to have a little run now and stay in the team. That’s what I wanted and signing the contract was where I wanted to be as well.

“I’ve run about and put myself around, so I’ve proved, having played two games in a week, that I‘m fit enough to do things at this level. Hopefully there’s a role for me.”

Crouch, who signed a one-year contract extension at Stoke last week, has scored three league goals this campaign and had his first assist when he flicked on the ball for Mame Diouf’s goal during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Swansea City.

“I enjoyed it, I really did. It was nice to have someone like Mame reading the flick-ons and up there to help,” Crouch added.

“Myself and him have different attributes and it can really work. Invariably, I’ve played up front on my own and been isolated, so to have a partner up there was a welcome relief.”

Stoke’s victory over Swansea ended a four-game winless streak in the league as Hughes’ team climbed to 13th ahead of their trip to sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
