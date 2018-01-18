Huddersfield's Wagner happy with squad depth

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town will do no more business in the January transfer window as two new arrivals and the return of long-term injury absentees have given them plenty of options for the rest of the season, manager David Wagner said on Thursday.

Huddersfield, who are 14th in the Premier League, signed AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo on loan for the rest of the season and completed the 14 million pounds capture of Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard earlier this month.

“I think we’ve done our business and I‘m not in the market,” Wagner told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to 18th-placed Stoke City. “Even if I have my eye on the market I‘m very happy with the players we have.”

The return of defender Michael Hefele, who played in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Bolton Wanderers this month after recovering from an Achilles injury, and the progress of Jon Gorenc-Stankovic (knee) and Philip Billing (ankle) have boosted Wagner’s options.

Gorenc-Stankovic last played for the club in March while Billing has been out since undergoing ankle surgery in October.

“Of course something could change in the next two or three weeks but if everything goes to plan we’ve done what we wanted to do and I‘m very happy with what we have together, and this is why we don’t have to discuss further names in this window,” Wagner said.

British media reports have linked Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium. Wagner has worked with the Serbian, currently on loan at Cologne, during his time as a coach in Dortmund.

Asked about a potential reunion with Subotic, Wagner said: “I know Neven very well, a great guy, a good character and a very good player as well but as everybody knows in the centre back position we have no pressure or no problems.”