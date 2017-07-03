FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Stoke midfielder Ireland signs short-term contract extension
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 3, 2017 / 9:01 AM / a month ago

Stoke midfielder Ireland signs short-term contract extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stoke City midfielder Stephen Ireland has signed a six-month contract extension as he continues to recover from a broken leg that cost him the entire 2016-17 campaign, the Premier League club said.

Ireland, who joined Stoke from Aston Villa on a permanent basis in January 2014 after a loan stint in 2013, sustained the injury last April.

"Stephen has been forced to put his career on hold after suffering a very serious injury in training through no fault of his own," Chief Executive Tony Scholes said on the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"He's working incredibly hard to get himself back to full fitness and we felt that it was only right to offer him a short-term contract to give him peace of mind while he continues with that process."

Ireland has collected six caps for the Republic of Ireland and was named Manchester City's Player of the Season in 2009.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.