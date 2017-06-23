FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stoke dismiss Shaqiri transfer speculation
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
June 23, 2017 / 8:57 AM / a month ago

Stoke dismiss Shaqiri transfer speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Stoke City v Hull City - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 15/4/17 Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

(Reuters) - Stoke City midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is "settled" at the Premier League club and will not be sold in the transfer window, club chairman Peter Coates has said.

Swiss international Shaqiri battled with a recurring calf problem throughout last season, scoring four goals in 22 appearances for Mark Hughes' side and media reports have linked the 25-year-old with a move to Italy's AS Roma.

"No, there is nothing in that," Coates told British media when asked about the reports.

"There are no plans to sell him either. He seems very settled with us and towards the end of the season he came back (from injury) and did well.

"We are settled with him, too, and are hoping to see a good season from him next season."

Shaqiri previously won three German titles with Bayern Munich before a seven-month stint at Inter Milan and joined Stoke in August 2015.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

