a month ago
Chelsea's Abraham joins Swansea on a season-long loan
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 3:08 PM / a month ago

Chelsea's Abraham joins Swansea on a season-long loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - England v Germany - UEFA Euro U21 Championships Semifinals - City Stadium, Tychy, Poland - 27 June, 2017. England's Tammy Abraham in action.Andrzej Iwanczuk - RTS18VD1

(Reuters) - Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan deal, the Welsh club said on Tuesday.

Abraham, who also signed a new five-year contract with his parent club, scored 26 goals in 48 games on loan at English Championship side Bristol City last season.

He also scored once in four games as England's under-21 side reached the semi-finals of the European Championship last month.

The 19-year-old will join Swansea boss Paul Clement, who worked as a coach at Chelsea between 2007 and 2011.

Swansea, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, open their 2017-18 campaign at Southampton on Aug. 12.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

