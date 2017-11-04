FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brighton hand Swansea third successive league defeat
November 4, 2017 / 5:18 PM / in 13 hours

Brighton hand Swansea third successive league defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - SWANSEA CITY 0 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - November 4, 2017 Brighton players celebrate after the match as Swansea City's Tammy Abraham looks dejected REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Glenn Murray scored the only goal as Brighton and Hove Albion secured a 1-0 win to condemn struggling Swansea City to their third successive Premier League defeat on Saturday.

The Swansea defence seemed to switch off in the 29th minute as Anthony Knockaert crossed from the right, and Murray bundled the ball home to give Brighton the lead with his fourth goal in his last three games.

After leaving the field to a chorus of boos at halftime, the home side continued to struggle in the second half, with their best chance a thumping Luciano Narsingh shot that cannoned off the crossbar in stoppage time.

The loss dropped Swansea into the relegation zone, with eight points from 11 games. In 18th place, they are only ahead of Everton and Crystal Palace. Brighton climb to eighth on 15 points.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar

