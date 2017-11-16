FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swansea's Britton hopeful of Burnley return
November 16, 2017 / 6:27 AM / Updated a day ago

Swansea's Britton hopeful of Burnley return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swansea City’s newly-appointed player-assistant coach Leon Britton is confident that he will be fit to face Burnley in Saturday’s Premier League game, the 35-year-old midfielder has said.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v Burnley - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 4/3/17 Swansea City's Leon Britton on the substitute bench Reuters / Rebecca Naden

Britton missed Swansea’s last league game, a home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion that dropped the Welsh side into the relegation zone, due to a groin injury but has returned to full training this week.

“I am feeling fine now. I trained a couple of times last week,” Britton told the club’s website.

“It still wasn’t quite right so I had an injection at the end of last week which has settled things down. All being well, I will be available for selection against Burnley.”

Swansea’s newly-appointed captain Angel Rangel (groin), Martin Olsson (hamstring), Renato Sanches (thigh) and Wilfried Bony (hamstring) are also expected to return from their respective injuries for the trip to Turf Moor.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom

