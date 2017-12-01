FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clement eager to strengthen Swansea attack in January
December 1, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a day ago

Clement eager to strengthen Swansea attack in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swansea City are looking to recruit attacking players in the January transfer window to provide a much-needed boost to their misfiring forward line-up, manager Paul Clement said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Stoke City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs AFC Bournemouth - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - November 25, 2017 Swansea City manager Paul Clement REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Swansea are 19th in the standings after scoring just seven goals in 14 games, the lowest in the league, and level on points but a place ahead of bottom side Crystal Palace with Clement hopeful that new players can rescue the Welsh side.

“When you see our goal-scoring record and our ability to take chances, you can see we need to strengthen the forward positions,” Clement told reporters on Thursday.

”How many players that will be? I don’t know. It’s hard to say at the moment, but certainly I think we need one or two.

“Our recruitment department are working hard to identify good players who can bring us more quality and more help in the forward positions, and who are realistic targets for us.”

Swansea’s defensive solidity is keeping them within reach of safety as they lie three points behind 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

