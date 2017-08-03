Swansea boss Clement hopeful of quick decision over Sigurdsson's future

(Reuters) - Swansea City have put their transfer business on hold as midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson’s future at the club is decided over the next few days, manager Paul Clement has said.

Iceland international Sigurdsson has been instrumental to the Welsh club, missing just eight Premier League games over the past three seasons, but his future is uncertain as media reports suggest that the 27-year-old is close to a move to Everton.

“Our transfers are on hold pending the situation with Gylfi,” Clement said on Swansea’s official website. (www.swanseacity.com)

”If the situation is that he moves on, the funds will be available to reinvest and strengthen our squad.

“We have targets identified, but not just one, we have to have multiple targets.”

Clement said the playmaker will miss Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Italy’s Sampdoria as his future is resolved and underlined the importance of starting the new season without distractions.

“He will not feature for us against Sampdoria on Saturday. I believe the talks are still going on and hopefully we will get some news in the next couple of days,” Clement added.

”A decision would be the best for all parties involved. We have a new season coming up and we want to start well.

“When you don’t get off to a good start, you put yourself under pressure. We don’t want that to happen, we want to start well and everyone wants to know what squad you are going to have going into the new season.”