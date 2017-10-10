FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swansea handed Dyer boost ahead of Huddersfield clash
#Sports News
October 10, 2017 / 6:15 AM / in 10 days

Swansea handed Dyer boost ahead of Huddersfield clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer Britain - Swansea City v Leicester City - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 12/2/17 Swansea City's Nathan Dyer receives medical attention after sustaining an injury while Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri looks on Reuters / Rebecca Naden Livepic

(Reuters) - Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is fit and available for Saturday’s Premier League home fixture against Huddersfield Town after eight months on the sidelines, his manager Paul Clement has said.

Dyer ruptured his Achilles against Leicester City on Feb. 12 but has recently played twice for the under-23 side and is back in full training with the senior team.

“Nathan is available for selection now,” Clement told the club website. “It has got to the point now where he can be considered for action.”

Victory in their first top-flight encounter with promoted Huddersfield, who are 11th, could potentially lift Swansea out of the relegation zone.

Clement’s side are currently third-bottom in the 20-team table on five points, after one win in seven games.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

