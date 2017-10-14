FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abraham double gives Swansea 2-0 win over Huddersfield
#Sports News
October 14, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 7 days ago

Abraham double gives Swansea 2-0 win over Huddersfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - SWANSEA CITY 2 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - October 14, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Rajiv van La Parra looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Striker Tammy Abraham scored two close-range goals in a six-minute spell either side of halftime to give Swansea a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield in the first Premier League clash between the two sides on Saturday.

The result helped the Swans to move five places up to 13th on eight points from eight games, while Huddersfield stayed 11th with nine points, having stretched their winless run to six games after a bright start.

Abraham fired the home side ahead in the 42nd minute after a glaring error by visiting goalkeeper Johan Lossl, who miskicked the ball to Tom Carroll and the Swansea midfielder squared it to Abraham for a close-range tap in.

Poor defending presented Abraham with another simple goal after Jordan Ayew chipped the ball over Lossl into the striker’s path. Tom Ince missed Huddersfield’s best chance when he blasted a sitter over the bar in the first half.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
