Swansea's Dyer wants Liberty Stadium to become fortress

(Reuters) - Swansea midfielder Nathan Dyer has urged the club to become tougher to beat at the Liberty Stadium after the side registered a first Premier League home win of the season last Saturday.

On-loan striker Tammy Abraham’s brace helped the Welsh side overcome Huddersfield Town 2-0 as substitute Dyer returned to the lineup after eight months out with a ruptured Achilles.

Swansea’s first victory since beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in August helped the Welsh club climb to 13th in the table and Dyer was keen to stress the importance of building on the result ahead of Leicester City’s visit this weekend.

“It is important to get back-to-back wins,” the 29-year-old told the club’s website. (www.swanseacity.com)

“In the past we have made the Liberty Stadium a fortress and re-established ourselves. Last Saturday’s win is the benchmark. We need to make sure we apply ourselves like this every week.”

Dyer’s reunion with the team he helped lift the Premier League title two seasons ago will be his first since he picked up the season-ending injury against them in February.

“It will be a big moment for me if I am involved this weekend,” Dyer said.

”Not only because Leicester were the side I was playing against when I suffered my injury but because I spent time there and helped win the title against all odds.

“It will be a weird game for me to go into, though it will be nice to see some old faces.”

Leicester have had a tough start to the season and find themselves in 18th place on six points from eight games, a run that cost coach Craig Shakespeare his job on Tuesday.