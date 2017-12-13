Man City roll over Swansea for 15th straight league win

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City maintained their irresistible Premier League charge, offering no let-up in their all-conquering season with a record 15th successive league win as they outclassed struggling Swansea City 4-0 on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side, fresh from defeating their closest chasers Manchester United on Sunday, were at their dazzling best against the league’s bottom club, easing to victory with David Silva’s double and goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

Swansea, who remain rooted to the foot of the table, offered a brief illusion of being in the contest but it was over once Silva had flicked the visitors ahead superbly after 27 minutes and De Bruyne netted from a free kick in the 34th.

As City eased towards a 25th Premier League match unbeaten, the magnificent Silva linked superbly with Raheem Sterling in the 52nd minute, and Aguero finished the rout five minutes from fulltime.

There was a glorious inevitability about City’s progression as they maintained their 11-point gap at the top of the table and completed an outright Premier League record with their 15th successive win, eclipsing Arsenal’s 14 recorded across two seasons in 2002.

City had made four changes to the side that beat Manchester United 2-1 with injured captain Vincent Kompany replaced by Eliaquim Mangala while Danilo, Aguero and Bernardo Silva were also brought in.

Yet the rotation made no difference to unbeaten City’s relentless rhythm as they clocked up their 16th victory in 17 league matches this season, with only Everton having taken a point from them.

Swansea offered early hints that they could offer a few problems but when they gave the ball away under City pressure, Bernardo Silva swung in a pinpoint cross that his Spanish namesake flicked neatly into the net.

De Bruyne again underlined why, along with the mesmeric Silva, he has been the League’s outstanding performer this season with a free kick which evaded everyone in a battered Swans’ rearguard.

Silva should have made it three but missed an easy 47th minute chance before he made amends five minutes later when Sterling found him with a pinpoint pass and the Spaniard took a touch before chipping over the onrushing Lukasz Fabianski.

City’s strength in depth was again illustrated as Aguero, back in the side with Gabriel Jesus rested, finally got on target with a sharp shot past Fabianski.