a month ago
Swansea sign Las Palmas midfielder Mesa for 11 million pounds in four-year deal
July 6, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a month ago

Swansea sign Las Palmas midfielder Mesa for 11 million pounds in four-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Barcelona v Las Palmas - Spanish La Liga Santander - Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, Spain - 14/01/2017. Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Las Palmas' Roque Mesa in action.Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Swansea City have signed midfielder Roque Mesa from La Liga side Las Palmas in a four-year deal for a fee of 11 million pounds ($14.25 million), the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Mesa, 28, played over a 100 matches for Las Palmas since joining in 2010 and made 35 league appearances last season as the club ended their second season in 14th place in the Spanish top tier.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a new challenge and a new adventure," Mesa told the Swansea's website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"One of the main reasons I had to be here was that the manager wanted me - that's a great incentive. I felt I needed a new experience and a new challenge."

Mesa is Swansea's third signing this summer after Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham joined on a season-long loan and goalkeeper Erwin Mulder signed on a free transfer.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland

