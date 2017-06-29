FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Dutch goalkeeper Mulder is Swansea's first summer signing
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2017 / 12:45 PM / a month ago

Dutch goalkeeper Mulder is Swansea's first summer signing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier League Swansea City have made Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder their first summer signing on a free transfer after the 28-year-old turned down a new contract at Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

Swansea said on their website that Mulder had signed a three-year deal and will compete with Polish international Lukasz Fabianski and Swedish keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt for the position.

"Now the opportunity has come and I have taken it with both hands," he said. "The Premier League is the biggest league in the world. As a player, you want to be part of that.

"Of course I want to challenge to play here, but Lukasz Fabianski is here and Kristoffer Nordfeldt is here, so it is going to be difficult. But I am going to do (my) best."

Mulder will join his new team mates for pre-season training on Monday.

Swansea finished 15th last season after a successful battle against relegation.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.