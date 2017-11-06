FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swansea keen to rebound after Brighton loss, says Narsingh
November 6, 2017 / 7:20 AM / a day ago

Swansea keen to rebound after Brighton loss, says Narsingh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swansea City can deliver better performance and are determined to turn their fortunes after suffering a third consecutive Premier League defeat, winger Luciano Narsingh said.

FILE PHOTO - Football Soccer - England v Netherlands - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/3/16 Luciano Narsingh celebrates scoring the second goal for the Netherlands Reuters / Stefan Wermuth

Striker Glenn Murray’s first-half goal earned promoted Brighton and Hove Albion a win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea went close to grabbing a late equaliser but substitute Narsingh’s effort crashed against the crossbar, leaving the Welsh side second-bottom on the standings after 11 games.

”We are very disappointed,“ Narsingh told the club website. ”We understand the fans’ frustration. They want to see wins just as much as we do.

”We ask that they keep faith in us. We have to show them that we are working hard and can deliver better performances.

“We have to keep working hard and start taking points. We have to keep going, stay focused and keep believing.”

Paul Clement’s team next visit seventh-placed Burnley after the international break on Nov. 18.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
