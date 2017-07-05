FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defender Naughton commits to Swansea until 2020
House price growth weakest in over four years
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
July 5, 2017 / 11:15 AM / a month ago

Defender Naughton commits to Swansea until 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Swansea City - Premier League - Stadium of Light - 13/5/17 Swansea City's Kyle Naughton celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Russell Cheyne

(Reuters) - Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2020.

Naughton, 28, has made 71 appearances for the Welsh club since joining in 2015 and had a year left on his contract before signing a two-year extension.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United right back made 34 appearances for the Swans last season as the club escaped relegation with four wins in their last five league games.

Swansea captain Leon Britton signed a contract extension in June, and the club added goalkeeper Erwin Mulder to their ranks while forward Tammy Abraham joined on a season-long loan from champions Chelsea.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

