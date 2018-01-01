FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swansea's Naughton banned for three games over stamping incident
Sections
Featured
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
economy
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
israel
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
commentary
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 1, 2018 / 9:28 AM / 2 days ago

Swansea's Naughton banned for three games over stamping incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swansea defender Kyle Naughton will be suspended for his team’s next three games after a review of a stamping incident in their 2-1 Premier League win over Watford on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Swansea City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 30, 2017 Swansea City's Kyle Naughton celebrates after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Television images showed Naughton appearing to tread on Watford forward Stefano Okaka’s leg and he was charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after the game at Vicarage Road.

Swansea said Naughton had accepted the ban and will miss league games against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United as well as next weekend’s FA Cup third round clash away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Welsh club are bottom of the league with 16 points from 21 games and picked up their first win in five games in new manager Carlos Carvalhal’s debut on Saturday.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.