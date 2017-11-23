Swansea must improve home form to stay up, says Rangel

(Reuters) - Swansea City must improve their home form or they will be putting their Premier League status at risk, captain Angel Rangel has said ahead of Saturday’s match against Bournemouth.

Football Soccer - Premier League - Swansea City vs Manchester United - Swansea, Britain - August 19, 2017 Swansea City's Angel Rangel poses for a selfie with fans before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Swansea have recorded one win and five defeats in their six league games at the Liberty Stadium this season, a wretched run that has left them second from bottom.

“The Liberty is our home and needs to be a fortress, which we want it to be for the rest of the season,” Rangel told the club’s website.

“If you want to stay in the Premier League, your home form is the most important thing. We have had some bad performances at home so far, but we must put them behind us and look to start afresh at the Liberty.”

Swansea’s next opponents Bournemouth have won three of their last four league matches to move four points clear of the relegation zone in 13th place.