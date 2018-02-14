FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 14, 2018 / 4:32 AM / 2 days ago

Swansea skipper Rangel out for six weeks after groin surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swansea City defender Angel Rangel has been ruled out for six weeks after undergoing groin surgery, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has been limited to just six appearances across all competitions for the relegation-threatened club this season and sustained the injury during Swansea’s league defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Rangel, who was named club captain in November, has been hindered by injuries throughout the campaign with Kyle Naughton used as the first-choice right-back for Carlos Carvalhal’s side.

Swansea are 16th in the league, a point above the relegation zone with 11 games remaining in the campaign.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.