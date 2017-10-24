FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swansea's Sanches to miss United game, doubt for Arsenal trip
October 24, 2017 / 5:33 AM / a day ago

Swansea's Sanches to miss United game, doubt for Arsenal trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swansea midfielder Renato Sanches will miss Tuesday’s League Cup clash with Manchester United and is a doubt for the weekend’s Premier League trip to Arsenal, manager Paul Clement has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Swansea City - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 30, 2017 Swansea City's Renato Sanches in action with West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Portugal international Sanches, who signed for the club on loan from Bayern Munich, came off 12 minutes from time in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Leicester City with a thigh injury.

Sanches also missed the game against Huddersfield Town on Oct. 14 after picking up a thigh strain while training with Portugal earlier this month but Clement said that the knock against Leicester was a fresh injury.

“It is not the same one that he had while he was at the national team earlier this month,” Clement told the club’s website (www.swanseacity.com).

“But it will keep him out of this game and possibly at the weekend as well.”

The manager confirmed that striker Wilfried Bony, who has made only four league appearances for the club this season, is also out of the United game with a hamstring injury.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

