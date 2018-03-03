Swansea continue revival with 4-1 crushing of West Ham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs West Ham United - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - March 3, 2018 West Ham United's Declan Rice in action with Swansea City's Jordan Ayew REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

SWANSEA CITY 4 WEST HAM UNITED 1

March 3 (Reuters)- Swansea City’s revival continued on Saturday with a 4-1 thrashing of West Ham United in their relegation clash earning Carlos Carvalhal’s side their fourth win in six Premier League games.

“There are games where you must listen to the music of the opponent. We made West Ham dance to our music and it was rock and roll,” said Carvalhal.

A low shot into the corner from South Korean Ki Sung-yueng put the Swans ahead in the eighth minute and it was to get worse for David Moyes’s West Ham.

Ki was influential in the second goal, with his cross reaching Dutch defender Mike van der Hoorn who scored with a stooping header.

Between the goals, West Ham lost defender Winston Reid, who was put in a neck brace and taken off on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to be a head injury in a goalmouth scramble.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs West Ham United - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - March 3, 2018 West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic in action with Swansea City's Federico Fernandez Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Three minutes into the second half, Andy King added the third for Swansea after the Hammers failed to clear a corner and then a Jordan Ayew penalty made it 4-0 to make sure of a seventh straight home win in all competitions.

Michail Antonio scored a consolation for the visitors in the 78th minute. With the win, Swansea move above West Ham, on goal difference, into 13th place.

“We have had some important victories since I arrived but this was the best performance,” said Carvalhal.

“We are near to what I want us to do in all aspects of the game. We are progressing. It was an important victory,” he added.

Both sides remain in the relegation scrap and the defeat puts the pressure on West Ham ahead of their home game with Burnley next week.

“We weren’t good enough, end of. We didn’t turn up,” said West Ham captain Mark Noble.

“You can’t dwell on it. We will fight to the finish. Hopefully this is a little blip and we can push on, we have three home games coming up. The next month is important for us. It will go to the wire.”