Five memorable Tottenham Hotspur versus Arsenal matches

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will meet for the 195th time in all competitions on Saturday. We look at some notable clashes between the sides.

Tottenham Hotspur 5 Arsenal 1 (League Cup, Jan. 2008)

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, Tottenham thumped Arsenal 5-1 at White Hart Lane for their first victory over their north London rivals in nearly nine years.

Midfielder Jermaine Jenas put Tottenham ahead with a low effort from the edge of the box in the third minute before delivering the free kick that Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner headed into his own net on 26 minutes.

With Arsenal pushing bodies forward, striker Robbie Keane collected a long ball and drilled it home after the restart. Aaron Lennon slid one in on the hour mark to make it 4-0 for Tottenham after a slick attacking move.

Arsenal pulled one back through striker Emmanuel Adebayor but Tottenham were not done, as midfielder Steed Malbranque tapped in from close range late on in the game.

Juande Ramos’s Tottenham went on lift the trophy, defeating Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Arsenal 4 Tottenham Hotspur 4 (Premier League, Oct. 2008)

Winger Aaron Lennon’s late equaliser helped Tottenham hold Arsenal in an eight-goal thriller as manager Harry Redknapp’s quest to take the London club away from the drop zone after Juande Ramos’s sacking picked up speed.

Tottenham winger David Bentley opened the scoring with a dipping volley before French defenders Mikael Silvestre and William Gallas nodded Arsenal into a 2-1 lead.

Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor made it 3-1, but Tottenham hit back when forward Darren Bent punished goalkeeper Manuel Almunia for a mistake.

Dutch striker Robin van Persie put the hosts ahead 4-2 but Tottenham dragged themselves back into the game through Jermaine Jenas, who curled one in. Lennon then stunned the Emirates crowd with an injury-time goal.

Spurs finished the season eighth on 51 points, 21 behind Arsenal who were fourth.

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Arsenal 5 (Premier League, Nov. 2004)

Arsenal’s attacking might prevailed as they overcame a spirited Tottenham in a nine-goal thriller that saw nine different players find the back of the net.

Defender Noureddine Naybet volleyed Tottenham ahead before striker Thierry Henry poked the ball home before halftime. Defender Lauren’s penalty put Arsenal ahead on 54 minutes and skipper Patrick Vieira slotted in a third five minutes later.

Striker Jermain Defoe pulled one back for Tottenham with an individual effort but midfielder Freddie Ljungberg finished off a fine passing move to restore the two-goal lead.

Defender Ledley King gave Tottenham hope, nodding in from a free kick on 73 minutes but midfielder Robert Pires fired in Arsenal’s fifth from close range. Striker Freddie Kanoute scored Tottenham’s fourth late on but Arsenal hung on for the win.

Arsenal finished the season second behind champions Chelsea while Tottenham were ninth.

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Arsenal 1 (FA Cup, Apr. 1991)

England midfielder Paul Gascoigne scored a stunning goal as Tottenham outclassed Arsenal in the first FA Cup semi-final to be played at Wembley.

Terry Venables’s Tottenham took the lead in the fifth minute when Gascoigne smashed in a 35-metre free kick into the top corner beyond goalkeeper David Seaman.

Gary Lineker doubled their advantage five minutes later, tucking the ball home from close range to finish off a neat passing move before striker Alan Smith pulled one back for Arsenal with a header before the break.

A semi-fit Gascoigne then hobbled off to a standing ovation before Lineker sealed the win with a powerful drive.

Tottenham went on to lift the trophy, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-1 in the final.

Arsenal 2 Tottenham 3 (Premier League, Nov. 2010)

Arsenal were set to leapfrog table-toppers Chelsea, if only briefly, when they took a 2-0 lead against Tottenham at the interval with goals from Samir Nasri and Marouane Chamakh.

Spurs, having being comprehensively outplayed until that point, launched a remarkable comeback with a fine finish from Gareth Bale five minutes after the break.

Rafael van der Vaart equalised from the spot after Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas handled his free kick inside the box.

With only five minutes left, defender Younes Kaboul headed a free kick past Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to silence the Emirates crowd and record Tottenham’s first win at Arsenal in 17 years.

Arsenal finished the season in fourth while Tottenham were a spot below them.