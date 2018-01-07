FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kane scores twice as Tottenham beat AFC Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
Despite Brexit, EU eyes bigger budget
brexit
Despite Brexit, EU eyes bigger budget
Jaguar Land Rover warns on UK outlook after record 2017 sales
autos
Jaguar Land Rover warns on UK outlook after record 2017 sales
Hedge funds start 2018 with record $19 billion bet on the euro
market analysis
Hedge funds start 2018 with record $19 billion bet on the euro
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 7, 2018 / 5:08 PM / a day ago

Kane scores twice as Tottenham beat AFC Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Harry Kane took his goal tally for the season in all competitions to 27 with a quickfire double in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 victory over third-tier AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup third round at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Wimbledon - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2018 Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Premier League Tottenham were labouring to break down the visitors before Kane effectively sealed the tie with goals in the 64th and 66th minutes. Jan Vertonghen added his side’s third.

Wimbledon had proved stubborn opposition until a Moussa Sissoko cross found Kane who slid in to prod the ball home.

Kane made it 2-0 when he turned in an attempted shot by team mate Kyle Walker-Peters from close range.

Vertonghen fired home a spectacular third goal from distance eight minutes later for his first Tottenham goal for four years.

AFC Wimbledon, founded in 2002 to replace the existing club that became Milton Keynes Dons and who have worked their way back up through the various leagues, came close to scoring in the first half when Jimmy Abdou’s shot hit the bar.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.